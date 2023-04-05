Anello Answers It: The Smell of Rain Explained

With a forecast like this week's many of you will get the chance to say "I love the smell right after it rains" more than once! But what causes that distinct after-rain smell? Well good question! I'll warn you though, the answer is likely not as calm or whimsical as you have have hoped.
There are 3 main causes that we scientists credit the smell to. The first is Geosmin- this is a soil-dwelling bacteria. When it rains, it allows this bacteria to be especially activated and send its scent into the air. The second likely cause comes from plants. Plants secrete oils when conditions are dry, when it starts to rain the petrichor compound of those oils is released and you guess it, has a very distinct smell. The last cause of the smell of rain, and my personal favorite, is that lightning striking through the sky splits oxygen, o2 molecules, into individual atoms (o or o1) due to the heat of the impact. These individual atoms the combine with the untouched o2 molecules and this forms o3, or ozone, which has a very strong, defined scent.
