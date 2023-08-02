Anello Answers It: Sweat and Heat Explained

What do our bodies do to try and protect us from the excessive heat in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee in the summer time? We sweat. That's what we're covering in Anello Answers It today, but I promise it isn't as gross as it sounds.
Normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit and out bodies want to stay in "homeostasis," or constant, meaning that we want our temperature to stay as close to that 98.6 temperature as possible.
As a result, when we get too hot, our bodies put water and moisture on our skin to cool off. But why does that work?
I could, and would love to, dive into the deeper thermodynamic properties of water and cooling, but for the sake of today let's say that when water goes through a phase change from liquid to gas, it exerts heat that essentially "sucks" the heat out of our skin and releases it into the atmosphere. This leave us feeling significantly cooler. This process is called evaporative cooling but it isn't only used in weather. Evaporative coolers are used in schools on the west coast and in the mid-west where conditions are especially dry because the water evaporates so quickly that it actually cools the space just like an air conditioning unit would.
The trouble for us in the South East comes in when it gets excessively humid and muggy, which happens quite often in the summertime.
When the air is already holding so much moisture, it is hard for it to absorb more, meaning the sweat has a harder time evaporating and ends up just sitting on our skin where it doesn't do much at all to cool us off.
This graph is a sample using made-up examples to confirm my point, but here, our sweat would evaporate much faster and we could feel much more of that evaporative cooling on Friday with the low dew points than we would on Saturday where conditions are already very muggy and humid.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.