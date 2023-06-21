Anello Answers It: Summer Solstice Explained

Wednesday is the Summer Solstice and therefore, the longest day of the year! Welcome to astronomical Summer! The question is...what exactly makes today "the first official day of summer? Did someone just choose this date on the calendar? Nope! There's a whole scientific explanation behind it.
There are 4 seasons, and 4 dates of note when it comes to the sun and how the earth transitions to that season. There are two days of equinox throughout the year, the Vernal Equinox and the Autumnal Equinox, or the start of spring and fall. There are also two solstices, one for winter and one for summer.
Today, June 21 is the Summer Solstice.
What that means is that the sun is pointing directly at the Tropic of Cancer. This means that where we are in the Northern Hemisphere, we will very long days and very short nights. This explains why here in the Valley, the sun has been rising around 5:30 each morning and it hasn't been setting until shortly after 8 pm. The opposite is true in the Southern Hemisphere.
This also means that the Arctic Circle will see a full 24 hours of daylight, while the Antarctic Circle will see complete darkness.
Now today is the first day of summer, but we won't be feeling that summertime heat until this weekend.
