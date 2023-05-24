Anello Answers It: Shelf Clouds Explained

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have been no strangers to shelf cloud sighting the last new weeks, thanks to all the thunderstorms we have had. But what are shelf clouds and how do they form?
Shelf clouds form when a line of thunderstorms moves across a region. Thunderstorms have things called "warm updrafts" that funnel warm, saturated air into the heart of a storm cloud and provide it with energy. However storms also have cold downdrafts. When these downdrafts push out in front of the storm cloud, they create a very distinct boundary between warm and cold air and that is the "shelf" that we are all so mesmerized by seeing.
Shelf clouds can sometimes be confused will wall clouds, those that are the boundary of spinning thunderstorms and tornadoes. But shelf clouds do not spin, and rather than being very noticeable in only one area, shelf clouds usually cover much of the visible horizon.
One more interesting fact for you, since the shelf cloud itself caused by the cold downdrafts and sits in front of the storm, conditions will be mostly dry as the boundary itself moves over your region. After the shelf has passed, that is when the thunderstorm will come and you will see the rain.
