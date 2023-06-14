 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anello Answers It: Sea Breezes Explained

  • Updated
  • 0

It's that time of the year, where many of us are traveling to the Coast to head to the beach. Everyone always gets that wind blown hair look and it's always so relaxing feeling that breeze in the air. But where is that breeze from and why is it always so strong at the beach?

It's called a sea breeze and at its foundational level it has to do with the differences in the specific heat of water and land. That sounds very high-level-sciency but it's really a very simple concept. Land heats up very quickly while the ocean can absorb the same amount of the sun's rays but it will its temperature will not rise as much.

Anello Answers It: Sea Breezes Explained

Now that we have established that the area over land will have higher temperature, we know that the air in that area will rise, because warm air rises. All of this air leaving the area will create a surface low pressure system.

Anello Answers It: Sea Breezes Explained

All that air piles up, higher in the sky and creates a high pressure system aloft. Air pressure systems are sort of like the water cycle, meaning that this high pressure pushes air to what will be an upper level low pressure system. Air high in the sky is always colder because it is farther from the heat source, the surface.

Anello Answers It: Sea Breezes Explained

If warm air rises, that means cold air has to sink and that is exactly what happens in this case. Again, as air piles up over the ocean, a second high pressure system is formed, but this one is at the surface. Here's a hard-and-fast weather rule for you...winds always blow from high to low. With a high pressure surface just above the ocean and a low pressure system sitting over the land, a gusty breeze stays present blowing from the ocean, to the shore. And there you have it...your sea breezes explained.

Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!

Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.

Anello Answers It: Sea Breezes Explained

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you