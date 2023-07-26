Anello Answers It: Saharan Air Layer Explained

This week in Anello Answers It, we are talking about one of my all-time favorite weather phenomena...it's called the Saharan Air Layer.
Each year over 180 millions tons of African dust are blown from the continent and they lead to two main changes in our forecast. The first is significantly more vibrant and beautiful sunrises and sunsets and the second is a much less active Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Let's start with the sunrises and sunsets. The dust is getting ready to close in on the Gulf Coast and as a result, each particle of dust will scatter the sun's light which will lead to more vibrantly orange, red, and yellow sunsets and sunrises.
A far as hurricanes go, we need 3 main ingredients for hurricanes to form in the Atlantic. 1.) Water temperature of 80 degrees or warmer, abundant moisture in the upper atmosphere, and 3.) some type of tropical stormy disturbance.
When the Saharan dust is carried by the wind over the ocean waters, we already knows that it partially blocks and scatters the sun's rays. As a result, the water doesn't become as warm and often doesn't meet that threshold of 80s degrees needed. Secondly, the dust, of course, absorbs the moisture in the upper atmosphere. That means that 2 out of the 3 necessary hurricane ingredients are no longer present, this leads to a much less active hurricane season.
Now the Saharan Air Layer enters our skies every year, multiple times a year, and another plume is expected to impact us just a few days from now. You don't need to be concerned at all, just sit back and enjoy the views and the calm Atlantic seas.
