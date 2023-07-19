Anello Answers It: Relative Humidity vs. Dew Point Explained

It has been so muggy this week in North Alabama and with conditions like these, the phrases "Relative Humidity" and "Dew Point" are thrown around quite a bit to describe how muggy and sticky we will feel. What is the difference between those two measures, though?
Well, I'm glad you asked. Let's talk about it.
There's a lot to cover and it all sounds very complex but I promise by the end of this you'll understand perfectly!
We start with relative humidity. RH is given in the form of a percentage and shows the atmosphere's percent of total saturation based on a given temperature. The air is, of course, fully saturated when RH=100%. The kicker with relative humidity is that part about "at a given temperature." This means every time the temperature changes throughout the day, even if its only by 1 degree, the percentage of saturation also changes.
Dew point is given in degrees Fahrenheit and is a stand alone figure...meaning that it is not dependent on air temperature. The dew point measures the amount of moisture in the air and 70 is the "oppressive" mark, so the closer and closer we get to a 70, the muggier and stickier we will feel. Fairly straight forward, right?
To fully understand relative humidity, we need some examples. Let's start with a winter day. If the current temperature is 40 degrees and our dew point is 40 degrees, then we have reached 100% relative humidity, or 100% saturation. However, even though relative humidity is 100%, we won't be feeling muggy or sticky at all because 40 is well below that 70 degree oppressive mark for dew points.
Conversely, in the summertime, if the temperature is 90 degrees and the dew point is right at that 70 oppressive mark, the relative humidity is only 50%. That's a bit deceiving because we know that in that summertime situation we will be feeling unbearably hot and muggy, but a relative humidity value of 50% doesn't necessarily convey that.
While both units are used in the weather community, here on WAAY 31 you'll hear me describe your humidity index using the dew point, and now you know exactly why and exactly how to interpret it.
