Anello Answers It: Red Sunsets Explained

Alabama boasts beautiful and vibrant sunsets almost every night of the year. But why do our sunsets appear pink and red? I'll walk you through the science of it all, on this week's Anello Answers It.
It all starts with the sun's light shining towards earth. Those light particles have quite a long way to travel to reach our field of vision. The important thing to note is that the length of the light fields (called wavelengths) varies for each color.
Blues and green have shorter light fields and therefore, they scatter in route to earth and are much harder for us to see. The orange, pink, and red wavelengths are much longer and therefore are the only wavelengths that make their way all the way to our eyes and into our field of vision.
This allows for beautiful and grandiose sunsets that appear red and pink in nature.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.