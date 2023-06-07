Anello Answers It: Rayleigh Scattering

Why is the sky blue? It's the age-old meteorological question! Let's play a little Weather Trivia and see if you can guess the answer before I tell you....
Is the answer:
A.) It reflects the ocean's color
B.) Blue water droplets in the sky
C.) Because it just is
D.) Lightwave Scattering
If you answered D.) Lightwave Scattering, then you are correct! Actually, it is a special kind of scatter called Rayleigh Scattered. It is names after Lord Rayleigh who was an electromagnetic physicist and described this concept in 1871.
So here's how it works, the sun emits something called "white" light but actually it is made up of all of the colors of the rainbow. Each color, however, has its own wavelength with blue being close to the shorter end of the spectrum.
All of the colors and their varying wavelengths travel towards the earth and at 18 miles above the surface they start to encounter atmospheric particles. Each one of those particles acts as a tiny prism and reflects the light. Due to the shorter wavelength of blue, this is the color that is most easily scattered, while all of the other colors continue to travel towards the earth.
This is also why sunrises and sunsets appear to be more pink in color, as the earth orbits and the sun changes position in our sky, the red, pink, and yellow wavelengths are now the ones that are best reflected in the atmosphere.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.