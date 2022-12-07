 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:00 AM CST Wednesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Anello Answers It: Rainbow Formation Explained

  • Updated
  • 0

While many, including myself, love the peaceful nature of light rain, closing out a period of drizzle with a rainbow sighting certainly adds a lovely bookend to a forecast.

Of course, to have a rainbow, we first need rain or a storm. Rainbows are formed when water and other particles in the atmosphere act as a prism, taking the sun's light and dispersing it. Each color of light takes a different speed and path through the prism, giving us the beautiful seven colors of our rainbow.

Each water droplet or small refracting particle acts as its own prism, thus creating its own rainbow. All of these miniature rainbows blend together to give us one, arched, beautiful rainbow in the sky.

This is such a nice reminder than many small, beautiful actions can add up to make a much larger, beautiful vision.

How do you get the best view of that vision? Well, the best viewing for rainbows occurs when you stand between the sun and the rain and view the sky from that angle. Rainbows are typically most visible within a few hours of sunrise and sunset. The rainbow is most likely to appear opposite of the sun, and the larger the raindrops and prisms are, the brighter the rainbow will be.

Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!

Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.

Anello Answers It: Rainbow Formation Explained and Best Viewing Tips

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

