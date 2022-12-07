Anello Answers It: Rainbow Formation Explained

While many, including myself, love the peaceful nature of light rain, closing out a period of drizzle with a rainbow sighting certainly adds a lovely bookend to a forecast.
Of course, to have a rainbow, we first need rain or a storm. Rainbows are formed when water and other particles in the atmosphere act as a prism, taking the sun's light and dispersing it. Each color of light takes a different speed and path through the prism, giving us the beautiful seven colors of our rainbow.
Each water droplet or small refracting particle acts as its own prism, thus creating its own rainbow. All of these miniature rainbows blend together to give us one, arched, beautiful rainbow in the sky.
This is such a nice reminder than many small, beautiful actions can add up to make a much larger, beautiful vision.
How do you get the best view of that vision? Well, the best viewing for rainbows occurs when you stand between the sun and the rain and view the sky from that angle. Rainbows are typically most visible within a few hours of sunrise and sunset. The rainbow is most likely to appear opposite of the sun, and the larger the raindrops and prisms are, the brighter the rainbow will be.
