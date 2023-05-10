Anello Answers It: Radar Blooms Explained

If you've been watching WAAY 31 lately, you've surely heard me say it more than once.... "31 Triple Doppler is completely dry right now, if you see those blue/green blobs on the screen that is feedback, it is not rain."
But what exactly are those blue/green blobs and why are they there?
In the world of atmospheric science, we call them "ground clutter," they're more commonly known among the masses as "radar blooms" and you'll hear me refer to them as just "feedback" for times sake when live on tv. But the regardless of what you call them, we first need to understand a few fundamentals before we can dive into how they are created and why they exist.
As a general rule, air close to the surface of the earth is the warmest. This is where the people, the cars, and the factories that emit heat are so, it keeps the air in the lower level warm. As we move higher and higher in elevation and go farther up in the atmosphere, the air gets colder because it is farther away from that surface heat source. This orientation of warm and cold air is our standard atmospheric normal. This allows for air from the surface to flow freely to higher heights in the sky.
Now lets introduce our radars. Doppler radars send out a signal into the sky. When that signal impacts rain, snow, or other types of precipitation, it created a reflection that bounces off of the precipitation and is sent back to the radar unit itself. This return signal is what the radar uses to populate the maps that you see on tv.
Especially common in the Spring and Fall at sunrise and sunset, the atmosphere can change from its atmospheric normal to now having what is called an "inversion." This means that the colder air is now at the surface and the warmer air is now aloft....their positions are exactly opposite. This inversion creates a sort of boundary in the sky that stops the air from the surface from freely flowing higher. It also impacts our radar beams.
Now, with an inversion present, the radar beam is not simply sent out and returned in a straight line. Instead. the inversion bend the beam and sends it down towards the ground. This means that flocks of birds, tops of trees, and even some buildings are not reflecting and returning the signal rather than the rain or snow doing that.
This allows for those bluish-greenish blobs to appear on screen and this is why even though there is a return signal present, since it is not one from rain or storms conditions are in fact dry.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.