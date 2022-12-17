Anello Answers It: Polar Vortex Explained

The Tennessee Valley and really much of the Southeast are in for a major change in temperature. The reason for this? Joining of forces between a cold front and a shift in the Polar Vortex.
The Polar Vortex is a large area of very cold air. It usually resides near the poles and when the jet stream is strong, it holds the vortex in the general area of the poles.
The jet stream is an upper level wind band that sits along the boundary of warm and cold air.
When the jet stream weakens, it allows that cold polar vortex air to move southward, therefore bringing much colder temperatures to the regions that it impacts. This southward shift, in conjunction with today's passing cold front, explain our major drop-off in temperatures. It also means that this cold air is ours to keep!
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.