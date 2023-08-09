Anello Answers It: Perseid Meteor Shower Explained

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Madison and
southeastern Limestone Counties through 430 PM CDT...

At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Athens, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone
Arsenal, Hazel Green, Gurley, Alabama A And M University and Marshall
Space Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 530 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
617 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Anello Answers It: Perseid Meteor Shower Explained

  • Updated
  • 0

We'll be having a meteor shower this weekend! The Perseid Meteor shower is back in our area for the next few days. But what are meteors and where did they come from?

Well the meteors themselves are fragments of ice and rock. They're leftover debris from when the Swift-Tuttle Comet was last in our orbit. The interesting thing....that Comet hasn't been in our orbit in 31 years...since 1992.

The bits of ice and rock burn up as they impact the Earth's upper atmosphere and those are the starry streaks that we see coursing through the sky. How hot are they burning? Over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

For best viewing, look outside, to the north west, overnight Sunday night, the meteors should be easy to spot because the moon will only be at 10% brightness, leaving a dark sky for plenty of contrast to our meteors.

Now, enjoy some beautiful pictures from previous year's Perseid Showers.

Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!

Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores