Anello Answers It: Perseid Meteor Shower Explained

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Madison and southeastern Limestone Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Athens, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Gurley, Alabama A And M University and Marshall Space Flight Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Alabama. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH