Anello Answers It: Perseid Meteor Shower Explained

We'll be having a meteor shower this weekend! The Perseid Meteor shower is back in our area for the next few days. But what are meteors and where did they come from?
Well the meteors themselves are fragments of ice and rock. They're leftover debris from when the Swift-Tuttle Comet was last in our orbit. The interesting thing....that Comet hasn't been in our orbit in 31 years...since 1992.
The bits of ice and rock burn up as they impact the Earth's upper atmosphere and those are the starry streaks that we see coursing through the sky. How hot are they burning? Over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
For best viewing, look outside, to the north west, overnight Sunday night, the meteors should be easy to spot because the moon will only be at 10% brightness, leaving a dark sky for plenty of contrast to our meteors.
Now, enjoy some beautiful pictures from previous year's Perseid Showers.
