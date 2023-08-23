 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected during the
afternoon and early evening hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Anello Answers It: Meteorologist Explained

Besides simply a fascination with weather phenomena, what makes a Meteorologist a Meteorologist? What does the degree entail? What sorts of classes does one take to study the atmosphere? All great questions...let's talk about it in this week's Anello Answers It.

We'll start with some "weather trivia!" Which phrase is synonymous with the term "Meteorologist?'

A.) weather-person

B.) reporter

C.) forecaster

D.) atmospheric physicist

While multiple of those options could be considered applicable, the most applicable is option D.) atmospheric physicist. Meteorologists use upper level calculus and physics to predict the weather.

In a statement, meteorologists study the mathematical movement of water particles and large air masses as they combine with pockets of atmospheric energy to determine the temperature, wind speed and direction, humidity, and chance and type of precipitation.

We get our raw analysis data from weather balloons which are sent up with radiosondes, twice a day.

In meteorology school, one takes classes such as all levels of calculus, differential equations, thermodynamics, fluid dynamics, calculus based physics, radar analysis, coding, climatology, tropical forecasting, mesoscale meteorology, synoptic scale meteorology, voice and articulation, on-camera methods, forecasting and so so so much more.

Why do we need all those classes? Because we use non-liner differential equations to predict the weather!

We use equations like the Quasi-Geostrophic Omega Equation to study large scale wind motion at a specific time. We use Poisson's Equation to study seasonal rainfall and hurricane data. We also use the Clausius-Clapeyron Equation to study moisture and relative humidity.

Now, that all certainly seems daunting and quite difficult. I can assure you- it absolutely is. So, why do we put ourselves through that? Because it's just that worth it to spend our careers getting to look at and study things like this.

But most of all, because it's just that worth to get to forecast and protect all of you.

Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!

Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

