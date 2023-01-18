Anello Answers It: Mesocyclones Explained

This week in Anello Answer's It, WAAY 31 Stormtracker Meteorologist Grace Anello answers a question from our viewer Judd Gibbs. He asked what mesocyclones are and how they are related to tornadoes.
First, we need to dissect the word "mesocyclone." Meso is a weather term for small scale, think of it like the word "micro." A cyclone is a rotating storm. So a mesocyclone is a small scale rotating storm.
It all starts when air masses combine and start to spin. This creates a tube of spinning air called a vortex. When a thunderstorm is forming, the updraft of the storm forces the spinning vortex to turn vertically and be lofted to the center of the storm.
When this happens, the thunderstorm starts to spin and becomes, what we call, a supercell storm. That spinning mesocyclone at its core, is reason for that storm spinning.
In some cases, the mesocyclone will tighten and begin to spin faster and faster and this when there is so much energy inside the storm that a funnel cloud is forced from the bottom of the supercell towards the ground and then a tornado is formed.
Thanks for your question, Judd!
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.