Anello Answers It: Lightning Formation Explained

We're no strangers to cumulonimbus clouds here in the Tennessee Valley. These are clouds that eventually turn into thunderstorms. Thanks to a call-in request from one of our viewers, these thunderstorms and the types of lightning that they can produce is exactly what we are going to cover in this week's Anello Answers It!
It all starts at the base of the cloud, where negatively charged electrons start to migrate to and then begin to act as a magnet. The Electrons draw positively charged protons, resting on the earth's surface, up from the ground. The charged particles continue to send out "leaders" and move towards each other through the sky.
Eventually, the particles merge and form a current that carves a path through the sky. It is the carving of this path that allows electricity to flow through the sky, originating at the cloud and moving towards the ground. This process is scientifically known as a Return Stroke and commonly referred to as a lightning bolt.
Here's a few more facts for you, one strike of lighting is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun! There are three main types of this powerful lightning. Cloud-to-cloud, which is the least common, cloud-to-ground, which is most notable for us, and intracloud, which creates a beautiful and electric display in the sky.
That's how lightning is formed and those are some basic facts to share at the water cooler today. Thanks for your submission!
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.