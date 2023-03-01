 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Anello Answers It: Leap Day Explained

Today is not Leap Day, but this time next year, it will be. Have you ever wondered why it's necessary to have Leap day?

It's all centered around how the earth orbits the sun. One year = one revolution around the sun, which is 365 days, right? Wrong! It's actually 365.24 days, meaning that each year, we have an extra quarter of a day needed to fully orbit the sun.

Anello Answers It: Leap Day Explained

Less than a quarter of a day per the whole year might not sound like much, but let's break down what those numbers would mean long term. If we didn't have Leap day, at the end of one year, our yearly calendar would be incorrect by about 6 hours. Now if this happened every year, for 100 years, our calendar would be 24 days off of where it should be! That means that our calendar date and the seasons would be off by almost a whole month!

So, the solution, which was first enacted by Julius Caesar in 45 B.C., is to add an extra day to the month of February every four years. This doesn't solve the problem perfectly, because there are some lengthy decimals in the technical length of time it takes for the earth to fully orbit the sun, but this Leap Day addition certainly makes things as close to perfect as they can be.

Anello Answers It: Leap Day Explained

