Anello Answers It: Leap Day Explained

Today is not Leap Day, but this time next year, it will be. Have you ever wondered why it's necessary to have Leap day?
It's all centered around how the earth orbits the sun. One year = one revolution around the sun, which is 365 days, right? Wrong! It's actually 365.24 days, meaning that each year, we have an extra quarter of a day needed to fully orbit the sun.
Less than a quarter of a day per the whole year might not sound like much, but let's break down what those numbers would mean long term. If we didn't have Leap day, at the end of one year, our yearly calendar would be incorrect by about 6 hours. Now if this happened every year, for 100 years, our calendar would be 24 days off of where it should be! That means that our calendar date and the seasons would be off by almost a whole month!
So, the solution, which was first enacted by Julius Caesar in 45 B.C., is to add an extra day to the month of February every four years. This doesn't solve the problem perfectly, because there are some lengthy decimals in the technical length of time it takes for the earth to fully orbit the sun, but this Leap Day addition certainly makes things as close to perfect as they can be.
