Anello Answers It: La Niña Explained

2023 has started off as a La Niña year. La Niña refers to the strength of the trade winds moving from Central America towards Asia. In normal, or ENSO Neutral years, these winds blow some of water sitting towards to top of the pacific and gradually carry it towards Asia.
In La Niña years, these trade winds intensify and cause more of the sun-warmed water to be blown and transported. This allows for deeper, colder water to surface. As a result, this changes the forecast for the United States during the winter time and spring.
The typical La Niña winter has a small amount of warm air converging with an abundance of cold air in the Continental North Western U.S. This allows for predominantly colder than average winter time temperatures for that region.
The West Coast and Great Lakes region will see more rain during a La Niña winter. Here in the Southeast, our winters will be drier and warmer than average.
La Niña is the current oscillation cycle but it is weakening. This means that in the course of the next few months, the pattern will become ENSO Neutral and then turn to El Niño by the late spring/ summer. This change typically occurs every two to seven years.
Stay tuned to learn all about El Niño when it becomes our oscillation cycle.
