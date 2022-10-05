Anello Answers It: How Leaves Change Color Explained

We know leaves change color every Fall and offer beautiful scenery for all to see, but what is happening chemically to make this change in color take place? I tell you exactly how it happens, on this week's Anello Answers It!
Leaves change color due to their strong chlorophyll breaking down. This allows other chemicals inside the leaves to expose themselves. These other chemicals allow for yellow and orange colors to appear.
Finally, shortly before the leaf falls from the tree, a chemical called anthocyanin becomes apparent and this is what gives the vibrant red colors to our leaves that are so pretty to look at.
We see the most vibrant colors when we have had a drier summer and sunny start to autumn with chilly nights. North Alabama and Southern Tennessee check all of those boxes off the list which means that we can expect a beautiful and vibrant autumn.
Some leaves have already started to change to yellow and orange colors but we will see real vibrancies take full affect next week, mid-October. Our peak of lead color change will take place around November 1 but the peak only lasts for about a week. This means that by mid-November most of our leaves will be on the ground and our trees will be preparing themselves for the start of winter.
