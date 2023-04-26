Anello Answers It: How do clouds fill with rain and what causes precipitation?

This week's Anello Answers It is a very special one...not only do we have a "Question from a Kid", but we have two questions from two kiddos!
Greyson and Erin are both students at Lynn Fanning Elementary School and wrote to WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello with their weather questions after she visited their classroom a few weeks ago.
Greyson asked how clouds fill with water and Erin asked what causes precipitation?
With a 7 day forecast as soggy as this week's, now is the perfect time to walk through the specifics.
First, we'll start with the common, but true, saying "warm air rises." The same is true in the atmosphere. For clouds to form, we need warm air to hold lots of moisture, or water. This warm, moist air starts to rise into the upper atmosphere. But, the air high in the sky is much colder. This is because heat comes from the surface of the earth, so when air is well above the surface for a long time, it cools off significantly.
This cold air very high in the sky causes our rising bubble or warm moist air to cool and go through condensation. Condensation transforms water gas, called water vapor, to water liquid. This new liquid water pushes together in the sky and that is what forms clouds.
Once clouds get too heavy and too full of water for the atmosphere to hold, that is when we start to get rain.
This brings us to Erin's question. When water falls through warm air (air above 32 degreed Fahrenheit) it falls as rain. When water falls through air below 32 degrees, it freezes and falls as snow. If the water is falling through patches of warm air and patches of cold air that is when we get freezing rain and sleet.
Great questions Greyson and Erin! Thanks so much for writing in!
