...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 11 AM
CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Anello Answers It: Heat Safety Explained

It's no secret that this week's temperatures will be oppressively and dangerously hot. That being said, it is important to know what some heat related terms mean and to be educated on heat-related illness and how to treat the illnesses.

Let's start with why we need to talk about this in such detail this week. Our forecasted high high temperatures are near the 100 degree mark on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week, but that's not even the worst part. Our Heat Index values are sitting close to the 110 degree mark!

Anello Answers It: Heat Safety Explained

The term "Heat Index" is synonymous with the term "Feels Like Temperature." The Heat Index combines the measured temperature with the dew point humidity and adds them together to tell us that "Real Feel" temperature for the day.

With Heat Index temperatures sitting well into the triple digits heat exhaustion becomes a real concern. Some symptoms associated with Heat Exhaustion include feelings faint or dizzy and sweating excessively. Skin will become cool, pale, and clammy and your heartrate will be rapid but to the touch of your arm, your pulse will feel weak. Muscle cramps, vomiting and nausea are also common symptoms of heat exhaustion.

If you or someone you know experiences heat exhaustion, head indoors to the air conditions immediately. If conscious, drink lots of water and place cold compresses on your head, chest, legs, and feet to cool off.

Anello Answers It: Heat Safety Explained

Heat Stroke is also common with temperatures as high as the ones we are expecting to close out the work-week and heat stroke is even more serious than heat exhaustion is.

Common warning signs of heat stroke include throbbing headaches and the body being too dehydrated to sweat. Skin won't be clammy or pale, but it will be flushed, red, and very dry. During heat stroke, the heartrate will be rapid and strong and loss of consciousness is highly likely.

If heat stroke does occur, this is no longer a situation that can be handled at home, you need to call 911 immediately and give the situation over to medical professionals.

Anello Answers It: Heat Safety Explained

One more reminder for you, our team often tells you to "stay out of the sun during the peak heat hours of the day." Those peak heat hours are not during lunchtime, in fact they're much later in the afternoon between 2:30pm-4:30pm. Those are especially dangerous times to be outdoors in heat this severe.

Anello Answers It: Heat Safety Explained

