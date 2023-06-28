Anello Answers It: Heat Safety Explained

It's no secret that this week's temperatures will be oppressively and dangerously hot. That being said, it is important to know what some heat related terms mean and to be educated on heat-related illness and how to treat the illnesses.
Let's start with why we need to talk about this in such detail this week. Our forecasted high high temperatures are near the 100 degree mark on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week, but that's not even the worst part. Our Heat Index values are sitting close to the 110 degree mark!
The term "Heat Index" is synonymous with the term "Feels Like Temperature." The Heat Index combines the measured temperature with the dew point humidity and adds them together to tell us that "Real Feel" temperature for the day.
With Heat Index temperatures sitting well into the triple digits heat exhaustion becomes a real concern. Some symptoms associated with Heat Exhaustion include feelings faint or dizzy and sweating excessively. Skin will become cool, pale, and clammy and your heartrate will be rapid but to the touch of your arm, your pulse will feel weak. Muscle cramps, vomiting and nausea are also common symptoms of heat exhaustion.
If you or someone you know experiences heat exhaustion, head indoors to the air conditions immediately. If conscious, drink lots of water and place cold compresses on your head, chest, legs, and feet to cool off.
Heat Stroke is also common with temperatures as high as the ones we are expecting to close out the work-week and heat stroke is even more serious than heat exhaustion is.
Common warning signs of heat stroke include throbbing headaches and the body being too dehydrated to sweat. Skin won't be clammy or pale, but it will be flushed, red, and very dry. During heat stroke, the heartrate will be rapid and strong and loss of consciousness is highly likely.
If heat stroke does occur, this is no longer a situation that can be handled at home, you need to call 911 immediately and give the situation over to medical professionals.
One more reminder for you, our team often tells you to "stay out of the sun during the peak heat hours of the day." Those peak heat hours are not during lunchtime, in fact they're much later in the afternoon between 2:30pm-4:30pm. Those are especially dangerous times to be outdoors in heat this severe.
