Anello Answers It: Hail Size vs. Hail Damage Explained

We have seen plenty of hail over the course of the last few weeks here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee and we'll likely see much more before the summer is over. The question is: what size hail causes damage to my vehicle and property and how do I know when I need to move those things out of the elements?
Let's start by looking at hail sizes with some real-life perspective. Some of the common hail stone sizes we see here in the Valley are 1/4 inch, 3/4 inch, and 1.5 inch hail. Those sizes correspond with pea, penny, and golf ball sizes respectively. Now, while significantly less common, we've even seen some 2.75 inch, or baseball size hail right here in the Valley in the past few weeks.
What causes hail to grow that big? It's not the air temperature, but in fact, the strength and speed of the thunderstorm's updraft. All thunderstorms have air that is funneled from the ground, up into the center of the storm in a sort of vortex. This is what provides the fuel for the storm to continue to grow. It is also what leads to hail growth. Each time a hail stone travels up and down and up and down inside the cloud, more ice is added to its core and the stone grows. For that reason, stronger updrafts produce larger hail.
Updrafts of roughly 40-46 mph produce those very common penny and nickel size hail, while it takes an updraft speed of 81 mph to produce baseball sized hail.
So the big question is: when does hail become damaging to my property. The truth is that any hail can cause damage, but hail of 1 inch in diameter or greater is the "severe" level that is very likely to lead to damage. So, when the StormTracker team forecasts hail of 1 in or larger, go ahead and take that as a cue to move your vehicle inside the garage and some of your delicate potted plants inside the house.
