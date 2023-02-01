Anello Answers It: Green Comet Explained

Keep your eyes on the skies! There's a new comet that is approaching earth...well, it isn't new to earth but it will be new to all of us.
The Green Comet, or Comet 2022 E3, was first discovered by astronomers from California in 2022. They originally thought it was an asteroid but once they learned that it was in fact a comet, they also uncovered that its a very special one, indeed.
This comet has not passed by earth in 50,000 years! The last time its large orbit brought it close to our planet was during the Ice Age when Neanderthals, wholly mammoths, and saber-toothed cats roamed the earth.
The comet appears green due to is composition of diatomic carbon.
It will be the closest to earth overnight Wednesday and into the early morning hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, "closest" is a relative term, as the comet will still be 26 million miles away. For best viewing, use your telescope or watch one of the livestreams online from The Virtual Telescope Project website.
Make sure you take advantage of it, because this is very truly a once in a lifetime experience!
