Anello Answers It: Frost Formation Explained

Well, it's that time of year again! The time of year when we ask ourselves if if we will start to see frost on the grass again or if we need to get out to the car a few minutes early to scrape the ice off the windshield.
On this week's Anello Answers It, we'll cover exactly what parameters we need to reach for that frost to form on our grass.
It all starts with the temperatures. ASOS and Weather Observation Stations sit five feet off of the ground and if we measure an air temperature at those stations to be at or below 36 degrees Fahrenheit then frost is likely to occur that night.
The other ingredient we need for frost to form is moist air at the surface. Of course, the cold conditions allow for the small water droplets to freeze onto blades of grass, cars, and other cooled surfaces.
The coldest time of day is right before sunrise, which usually occurs between 5am and 6am. This is when the earth has been cooling for the duration of the night and has had the most time to cool off before it heats up again. This is why when we do see frost it is usually first thing in the morning as we head out the door to work and to school.
Here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee our best chances for frost will be next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.
