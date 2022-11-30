Anello Answers It: Fronts and Pressure Systems Explained

In cases such as yesterday's severe weather, you will often hear a meteorologist say "a cold front is forcing rain into our region." We know that fronts exist in the atmosphere, but how exactly do they affect our weather?
Watch this week's Anello Answers It to learn all about it.
First you need to understand that low pressure systems and cold fronts are a pair. On the other side of the spectrum, warm fronts and high pressure systems are also a team.
Low pressure systems are notorious for strong storms, severe weather and torrential rain. High pressure systems create a dome of calm weather conditions and leave only sunny and clear conditions along their path.
If you look at yesterday's severe weather in the south east, you'll notice that the line of storms follows the exact curved shape of the cold front that following immediately behind the storms. That is because the cold front is the instigator of those storms.
When we have cold fronts, the colder, more dense air being ushered in forces any already present warm air to rise and condense and lead to strong storms for several hours.
Warm fronts usher in an all day drizzle, brought to the appropriate region from the gentle mixing of cold and warm air masses.
To sum it all up. High pressure systems bring calm and clear conditions. Low pressure systems bring strong storms. A cold front will bring you several hours of heavy rain and a warm front will allow for a light all-day drizzle.
That's how these elements impact your forecast and now you know what you can expect they next time they move into your region!
