Anello Answers It: Flooding and Monsoons Explained

This week in Anello Answers It we're answering a "question from a kid!" Gracyn from Grace Lutheran asked "How do floods form? How can you stay safe from them?"
Well Gracyn, I'm going to take a little creative liberty here and tie your question in with the subject of Monsoons. Monsoons can often lead to flooding conditions and the United States Southwest is currently in their Monsoon Season, so these topics should all tie in nicely.
There are a few things to understand about monsoons before we dive into why they occur.
First of all, in the truest form of the word- a monsoon is a seasonal change in wind. That is all. Now does this lead to sometimes catastrophic rainfall and flooding? Yes, but a monsoon itself refers to the wind, the rain is just the byproduct of the winds changing.
Secondly, The Indian Monsoon is widely associated with months on end of torrential rainfall and devastating flooding, but here in the States the Southwestern Monsoon Season features more sporadic rain that comes in waves, on-again-off-again.
That Monsoon Season starts in June in Mexico, but as we get later into the summer, the air masses migrate north leaving the Southwest with monsoon conditions from July-September, aka right now.
It all starts with the knowledge that during the summertime, the ocean water stays cooler than the land (beaches) next to it. It has to do with the specific heat of water and of dirt (we'll get to more on that in a future Anello Answers It). Cool air above the ocean sinks down toward the ocean surface and when it glides atop the ocean, it absorbs a lot of that moisture.
The air mass eventually makes its way on the beach with remember, is significantly warmer than the ocean water, this influx of heat forces our now very moisture rich air to evaporate. This causes torrential rain overland due to a low pressure system remaining over the shore and a low pressure system remaining over the ocean.
Now for the safety aspect of flooding. The other way that flooding can take place is for houses that reside right next the ocean or a large lake. Either way, whether flooding takes place due to the ocean current or due to excessive rain, the best thing to do is head to the highest story in your house. The farther away from the ground you can get, the better. In some very extreme situations, some folks have to leave their hometowns altogether and head to a town farther away from the ocean or out of the scope the rain.
Not to worry though, Gracyn and friends. We live much too far from the ocean to flood that way and we certainly don't have a Monsoon Season in the Tennessee Valley, meaning that the threat for flooding is quite small.
