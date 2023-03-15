Anello Answers It: First Day of Spring Explained

Did you know that Spring is right around the corner? Well, it is! The first day of spring is this Monday, March 20.
But our high temperatures over the next few days do not exactly seem to agree with that statement, so what exactly does the "first day of spring" signify?
It's called the vernal equinox, or "fresh-spring". The earth turns on its tilted axis throughout the year, and that is what gives us our seasons. So, as we prepare to enter into springtime, the avial tilt at this time of year has the sun's light hitting directly on the equator. This means that all portions of the globe receive about 12 hours of sunlight.
If the sun were to be shining more directly on the Tropics of Cancer or Capricorn, that is when we would experience the summer solstice or the winter solstice. So, it's true. It's almost time to say "spring is sprung" and hopefully before too long, our temperatures will catch up with that memo too.
