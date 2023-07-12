Anello Answers It: El Niño Explained

You may remember that in February we brought you an Anello Answers It all about La Niña. At that time, we spoke about how this summer would be the turning point from La Niña into El Niño. Well, the time has come and now El Niño is upon us! What does that mean for your long-term forecast?
Good question. Let's talk about it.
El Niño refers to the warming of the waters of the Pacific Ocean, it also means that the Trade Winds near the equator are much weaker. This is, in large part, why the Atlantic Hurricane Season has been so dormant so far.
In a normal, or ENSO Neutral year the trade winds move from east to west and are fairly strong, this means that the sun-warmed top layer of water is transported with the wind closer to Asia. This leaves colder water in the Eastern Pacific.
During El Niño years, the trade winds are slightly weaker and they blow from west to east. This means that warm water remains in the Eastern Pacific. But how much does water temperature affect the forecast? It's actually more than you might think and El Niño leads to some major changes in wintertime weather. During El Niño winters the northern United States will remain warmer than average. The far deep south with be especially rainy, and right here in North Alabama, conditions will be slightly drier than is normal for that time of the year.
The ENSO cycles, La Niña, El Niño, and ENSO Neutral, do not follow a specific schedule or last a specific length of time.
