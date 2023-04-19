 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday, April 22 is Earth Day! I thought it best to acknowledge and celebrate the day by taking a look at "Nature's Best" of the last year. Here are some highlights from the last year.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

1.) A Total Lunar Eclipse and a the Aurora Borealis combined overhead Glacier Bay National Park leaving a vibrant display for all to see.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

2.) James Webb Telescope reached its final destination and is preforming perfectly...I mean really perfectly.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

3.) Thanks to some new land usage laws, some previously vacated species of mammals are returning to their native lands because it is one again safe for them to live there.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

4.) The United States Federal Government pledged $1.5 billion to restore Everglades National Park, which is the largest protected mangrove in the Western Hemisphere.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

5.) The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Mexico saw a 35% increase in population.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

6.) The South African Tiger Population has increased by 40% since 2015.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

7.) A 44,000 acre Alaskan Watershed is now permanently protected land for wild salmon, bears, whales, and eagles.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

8.) The state of Alabama is still roughly 70% forest...not the least of which is Huntsville's own Monte Sano State Park.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

9.) North Alabama's own Little River Canyon remains home to the tallest waterfall in the state! Grace's High Falls measures in at 133ft tall.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

As it turns out, our Earth is actually a pretty fantastic place to be. Happy Earth Day!

Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!

Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.

Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you