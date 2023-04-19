Anello Answers It: Earth Day 2023

Saturday, April 22 is Earth Day! I thought it best to acknowledge and celebrate the day by taking a look at "Nature's Best" of the last year. Here are some highlights from the last year.
1.) A Total Lunar Eclipse and a the Aurora Borealis combined overhead Glacier Bay National Park leaving a vibrant display for all to see.
2.) James Webb Telescope reached its final destination and is preforming perfectly...I mean really perfectly.
3.) Thanks to some new land usage laws, some previously vacated species of mammals are returning to their native lands because it is one again safe for them to live there.
4.) The United States Federal Government pledged $1.5 billion to restore Everglades National Park, which is the largest protected mangrove in the Western Hemisphere.
5.) The Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Mexico saw a 35% increase in population.
6.) The South African Tiger Population has increased by 40% since 2015.
7.) A 44,000 acre Alaskan Watershed is now permanently protected land for wild salmon, bears, whales, and eagles.
8.) The state of Alabama is still roughly 70% forest...not the least of which is Huntsville's own Monte Sano State Park.
9.) North Alabama's own Little River Canyon remains home to the tallest waterfall in the state! Grace's High Falls measures in at 133ft tall.
As it turns out, our Earth is actually a pretty fantastic place to be. Happy Earth Day!
