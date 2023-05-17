Anello Answers It: Dust Devils Explained

By now, many of you have probably seen the video of the dust devil forming right underneath the 7U Catcher at the Fort Caroline Athletic Association baseball field in Florida. The big question is, how did that dust devil form and why was it able to immediately take shape and the die off just as quickly as it formed?
Dust devils are formed when several atmospheric ingredients combine.
The first ingredient needed is diurnal, or daytime, heating. Meaning that the sun must be warming the surface throughout the day. The next thing we need is a surface low pressure system. When low pressure systems are present at the surface, that means that air is funneling towards the low pressure system from all sides, this air meets in the center and then with no where to go, is forced upwards. Since the dust on the surface of the earth has been warmed and dried out by diurnal heating, the air that is funneling up carrier the dust right along with it. The more air that continues to push towards the low, the more dust is lofted.
The only thing that "starves out" the dust devil is when cold air enters the equation. This colder air stops the circulation and effectively kills the dust devil.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.