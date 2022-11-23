Anello Answers It: Doppler Radar and Dual-Polarity Explained

This week on "Anello Answers It," we are talking about Doppler radars, what makes them special and the advanced technology that they use to track precipitation.
Doppler radars use something called dual-polarity, or dual-pol. Dual-pol is when a radar unit sends out two signals at the exact same time — one as a vertical pulse, and the other as a horizontal pulse. Those signals go out in the atmosphere and eventually run into clouds, rain, snow or whatever that day's precipitation happens to be.
That precipitation then reflects some of the initial signal, sending it back towards the radar unit. Based on the direction the return signal comes from and the strength of its feedback, the radar creates a map.
If this reflect-and-return process sounds familiar to you, that's probably because it's also known as echolocation, the same thing used by bats and beluga whales. Weather radars use it to determine the location and strength of precipitation.
It's also why dual-pol is so important. The data from two separate pulses of signal allows meteorologists to decipher the difference between reflected signal from a storm and reflected signal from tall trees or a migrating flock of birds.
The special thing about the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is that we have not just one, but three of these powerful radars. Combined, their reach covers every square foot of North Alabama and even portions of southern Tennessee. That's why WAAY 31 meteorologists can give you the most up-to-date information on breaking weather.
