Anello Answers It: Daylight Saving Time Explained

Daylight Saving Time officially starts this Sunday, March 12. Why do we need Daylight Saving Time in the first place?
Well first things first: the correct term is in the singular "Daylight Saving Time" not "Daylight Savings Time."
DST all started in World War I as a way of utilizing the sun's natural light during the workday and therefore spend less on energy for artificial lighting.
Currently, Hawai'i and Arizona do not observe Daylight Saving Time while 19 other states are trying to pass laws to make DST permanent all year round.
This Saturday night, at 2 AM, we will turn our clocks forward, making it 3 AM. Yes, we will lose an hour of sleep that night, but what we gain on the other side of that, is a much later sunset for the next several months.
Sunset time tonight is 5:48 PM, but by next week, our sun won't set until 6:53 PM and at the end of the month, we have moved past the 7 PM mark with sunset on the 28th coming in at 7:05 PM.
