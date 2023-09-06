Anello Answers It: Dangerous Currents Explained

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Jackson County in northeastern Alabama... East central Madison County in north central Alabama... * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 857 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gurley, or 7 miles east of Huntsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Gurley, Woodville, Pleasant Groves, Paint Rock, Maysville, Lim Rock, Trenton, Garth, and Ryland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH