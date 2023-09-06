Anello Answers It: Dangerous Currents Explained

With a weekend weather forecast as perfect as this one, I wouldn't be surprised if many of y'all are headed out on the water to soak in the last little bit of summer! Of course we have all heard about Rip Currents and other ocean currents but did you know that even large lakes and rivers can have dangerous currents? There are a few that you need to be aware of.
The first is a Tidal Current. Tidal Currents are caused by the drastic rise and fall of daily currents. Large changes in tide height are common along inlets and at the mouth of rivers. This makes those areas especially susceptible to dangerous tidal currents.
Did you know that in waters as shallow as 6 inches in depth, there can be under currents powerful enough to sweep even very experienced, adult swimmers off their feet?
Under currents in rivers can do just that.
Under currents are caused by boats pushing water right at the top of the river in the opposite direction of the river's natural flow. Under currents can be very difficult to physically see but very dangerous when experienced. That is why it is important to be mindful of swimming where there is frequent boat traffic, especially with less experienced swimmers.
So all in all, this is your green light for spending the weekend at the river! Enjoy the sun and the next-to-perfect temperatures while you are there but definitely keep these safety tips in mind.
