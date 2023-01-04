Anello Answers It: Condensation Nucleation Explained

After we've had some time to settle down after yesterday's stormy weather, I think many of us can appreciate these slightly cooler temperatures we are now feeling, brought about by Tuesday's cold front. But here's the thing about cold fronts, they lead to an increase in condensation nucleation.
This takes places a dense wedge of cold air forces warmer, more saturated air up into the sky. Water particles rising in the sky bind to atmospheric debris such as soot, dust or pollen. Those particles are the condensation nuclei.
What happens next is that the two, now bound particles, go through a chemical phase change as the water turns from a liquid to a vapor.
So as meteorologists, we call this chemical phase change condensation nucleation brought to us by a moving cold front but you may be more familiar with the process as increased cloud cover.
So there's your fancy phrase for a very common occurrence.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.