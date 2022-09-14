Anello Answers It: Cloud Types Explained

One of the most commonly asked questions meteorologists hear is "what type of clouds are those?" Well, wonder no more! In this week's Anello Answers It, WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello answers exactly that!
Clouds are classified in two main categories: elevation and density/shape.
Low elevation clouds remain below 7,000 feet above the surface, while high elevation clouds can reach up to 40,000 feet.
Cirrus clouds remain in the high elevation category, they are white, thin, and wispy. They look like a painter brushed the extra paint off his brush in a clean stroke across the sky. Cumulus clouds are very common and resemble white, puffy cotton balls in the sky. They reside in our low elevation category and bring fair-weather conditions. Lastly, stratus clouds take on a grey color and are very dense. They lay over the earth like a blanket that blocks out much of the sun. We associate stratus clouds with words like "drizzly" or "overcast," they also reside in very low elevations.
Cloud types can combine and can be modified. That is why we see so many different versions in the sky. For example, altocumulus are medium elevation cumulus clouds. Stratocumulus are a density mix of stratus and cumulus. The combinations are many and each cloud design looks slightly different than the others.
Lastly, we attach the word "nimbus" to clouds to say that they are rain producers. Nimbostratus clouds would result in dark, dreary skies with heavy rain and little sun peaking through. Cumulonimbus clouds lead to thunderstorms, supercells, and even tornadoes and are commonly known as the precursor to severe weather.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
