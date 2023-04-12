Anello Answers It: Clear Night Skies Explained

Has this week's forecast had you slightly confused? How is it possible that we have highs in the mid-70s but overnight lows in the 40s? That's quite the temperature gradient.
Well, it has to do with the sky and the clouds above us.
During the daytime, the sun heats the earth. When conditions are cloud free during the day, all of that unobstructed warmth from the sun goes directly towards the surface of the earth. When clouds move in overnight, they act as a sort of blanket that traps the heat close to the surface. The clouds are sort of a lid in the atmosphere and re-emit the heat back towards the earth, keeping us warmer in the overnight hours.
However, with the conditions we've been having so far this week, the skies have stayed clear and cloud free overnight. This means there is no blanket keeping the heat close to the surface. Without a lid, the heat received during the day is free to escape into the upper atmosphere and towards space, leaving us with much cooler temperatures overnight.
