Anello Answers It: Capping Inversion Explained

It's no secret that North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have had extremely favorable conditions for thunderstorms this week, but what exactly are "favorable conditions?"
Well, one of the key ingredients is something called a capping inversion, or the lack thereof.
A normal atmospheric profile is one where as you increase in altitude, the temperature gets gradually colder and colder. Eventually, when you get to the stratosphere, the air switches its behavior and starts to become warmer with height. That area, where the temperature profile changes is called the "cap."
During the day, the sun heats the earth and that sun-warmed air begins to rise. When the cap is especially thick, or dense, it blocks the warm air from rising higher into the atmosphere. This means that clouds can develop but strong storms are unlikely due to insufficient lifting or energy.
When there is a thin or less dense cap, the warm air is strong enough to break through that thin warm layer and the rising air continues to rise. This is called atmospheric instability and it leads to strong enough convection for cumulonimbus clouds, showers, storms, and severe weather to develop.
North Alabama has been seeing increased storm and rain frequency recently due to a thin cap which has allowed the air to continue to rise and therefore, has created the perfect conditions for stormy weather.
