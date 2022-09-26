Anello Answers It: Bomb Cyclones and Bombogenesis Explained

With hurricane season becoming more active, what's happening in the Gulf has become the main topic of conversation for many.
The terms "bomb cyclone" and "bombogenesis" are somewhat commonly used phrases during the season, but there is some confusion about what those phrases truly mean. In this week's "Anello Answers It," I am going to wipe away all confusion about these powerhouse storms and the words that describe them.
To start, a bomb cyclone is a hurricane that went through bombogenesis.
For a hurricane to form, we need warm oceanic water (we typically say about 80 degrees or warmer). Then we need air to push over that warm water and converge, or push together. This converging air begins to rise, and the moisture in the sky condenses, which gives us thunderstorms.
Of course, we are no strangers to that convective process.
Things start to intensify when we add an upper level wind system called a jet streak. This term may make you think of the commonly known jet stream, and it should. A jet streak is a weaker outflow, off of the main jet stream, but it still is a very powerful upper air wind system.
When the jet streak mixes with the aforementioned brewing disturbance over the ocean, that is what gives us our hurricane.
Now, on to bombogenesis. This phenomena takes place when a hurricane, or extreme low pressure system, has already formed. Colder air pushes over the warm oceanic waters, and this causes the barometric pressure of the hurricane to drop rapidly.
This means the hurricane will drop at least 24 millibars of barometric pressure in no more than 24 hours. This leads to stronger winds developing, torrential downpours taking place, damaging storm surge and sometimes, in the northeastern U.S., even blizzards.
So now that you know what it means to go through bombogenesis and how exactly a bomb cyclone can be formed, you can use this information to your advantage and stay safe by understanding the term when you hear your local meteorologists say it.
