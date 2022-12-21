Anello Answers It: Black Ice, Road Hazards Explained

Thursday's overnight low temperature is set to drop to near 10 degrees Fahrenheit. As passing rain showers move through the area, that rain will freeze and leave slippery, snowy and icy road conditions.
One of the biggest roadway hazards you need to look out for Thursday and through the weekend is black ice.
What is black ice? How can you stay safe if — or when — you encounter it? I'm compiling my meteorological knowledge with some safety driving tips from the USDA to get you the answers in this week's "Anello Answers It."
First things first, black ice is not actually black. It is a glaze of ice so thin that the black asphalt color on roads shows through. Black ice is common when there's light rain in below-freezing air or with small snow events.
North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will encounter both scenarios Thursday evening and into Friday.
Black ice is incredibly slick and slippery, and it causes cars to skid and slide almost as soon as their wheels touch it. Black ice formation is most common just after sunrise or just before sunset, but it can be present at any and all points of day and night.
It is also very common on bridges, overpasses and areas that are shaded or don't see much traffic, such as along a tree-lined suburban street or a seldom-used driveway.
If you do encounter black ice while driving your vehicle, there are several things you need to remember to stay safe. Perhaps the most important is to remain calm.
While driving in potentially hazardous conditions, remember to stay off your phone so you can stay focused on the road, and keep both hands on the steering wheel. Leave plenty of extra space between you and the car in front of you, and drive slowly — below the speed limit, if necessary.
If you encounter black ice, avoid sudden car movements. If you're going to turn the wheel, do so gradually to ease the vehicle into the turn.
Do NOT slam on the brakes. Instead, take your foot off the gas, and once you have grasped the situation, apply light taps to your brakes that give the tires a chance to regain traction.
Of course, there's always the option of staying where it's warm and avoiding travel as much as possible until the roadways are cleared. If you aren't sure what the road conditions are in your area, check the ALGOTraffic map for Alabama or SmartWay from TDOT for Tennessee.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.