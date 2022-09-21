Anello Answers It: Autumnal Equinox Explained

Thursday is an important day in the astronomical calendar. It is the Autumnal Equinox, or the official start of Meteorological Fall.
Many people think that the seasons are determined by earth's distance from the sun but actually that's not the case. Seasons are determined based by how the earth is tilted on its axis and which side of the globe is facing the sun. The world is tilted at 23.5 degrees from vertical on that axis.
When the sun is hitting the Tropic of Cancer directly, that is called the Summer Solstice, or the longest day-light day of the year. Conversely, when the sun is hitting the southern Tropic of Capricorn, that is the shortest day of the year with the longest night.
When the sun is hitting the earth directly at its center, the equator, that is when we have our Autumnal Equinox where we have equal periods of day and night. This period starts tomorrow, September 22, at approximately 8:03 PM.
Our temperatures haven't yet caught the memo, but at least from an astronomical standpoint, tomorrow we will officially be in the fall season!
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.