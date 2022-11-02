Anello Answers It: Aurora Borealis Explained

The "Aurora Borealis" or northern bright lights are one of the atmosphere's most beautiful and captivating displays! But why do the northern lights exists? and why can you only see them in certain areas? I'll clue you in on all the facts, in this week's Anello Answers It!
It all starts with the sun. The sun releases charged particles, called protons and electrons, from its surface and it pushes them towards the earth at a whopping 45 million miles per hour. The earth is covered in a strong web of magnetic fields that deflect these rapidly moving particles and funnels them to areas where the magnetic field is the weakest. That place is at the poles.
These particles then enter our atmosphere and start to collide with the already present molecules that reside in the sky. The height and composition of those collisions is what determines the color of the light show. Red and green aurora colors are due to impacts with oxygen molecules. However, if it is blue or pink that you are seeing, those charged particles are impacting nitrogen.
If you want to see the Aurora Borealis first hand, you'll have to do a bit of traveling to be in Alaska, the Canadian Yukon, or northern portions of Sweden and Norway. The lights are most visible between late September and early March because this is when the north pole regions see the most prolonged darkness throughout the year.
Oh, one more thing! The famous astronomer Galileo Galilei is the one who officially named the Aurora Borealis in 1619 A.D. but it was really a Chinese community that recorded the first images of the lights with symbols on their cave walls in 2600 B.C.
Got a weather question you want answered? Email ganello@waaytv.com!
Find more episodes of "Anello Answers It!" here.