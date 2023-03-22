Anello Answers It: Atmospheric Rivers Explained

One of the more popular topics of weather conversation lately has been the atmospheric rivers that continue to pour torrential, unrelenting rain and feet of snow on the west coast. Many of you have reached out asking what exactly an atmospheric river is. Well, you asked, so here is your explanation, on Anello Answers It!
An atmospheric river is just like a regular river in that is a long, narrow passage or continuous moisture except for this version is in the sky!
It all starts when a large "river" of water vapor in the sky, averaging 200-400 miles wide, pushed ashore and on land. When there is a mountainous region close to the shore, those peaks force the mass of water vapor to move higher in the atmosphere.
Because the Earth retains heat closest to the surface, the higher in the atmosphere you go, the colder the air gets. So, as the "river" of water vapor climbs to higher heights, it cools and condenses. That condensation forms clouds absolutely full to the brink with moisture and with a continuous fresh supply of new moisture from the "river" to form.
These clouds pour torrential rain and snow to whatever region they are floating above. Some atmospheric rivers cause catastrophic flooding conditions, mudslides, and seemingly relentless snowfall.
