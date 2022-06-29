 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anello Answers It! - Virga Explained

  • Updated
  • 0
Virga Explained

Virga Explained

What is Virga? Meteorologist Grace Anello is here to answer that for you! Virga is a word often used by Meteorologists but sometimes its not always clear what is means. 

Virga is simply rain that evaporates before it ever reaches the ground. Just like with standard precipitation, a cloud in the upper atmosphere becomes saturated and rain begins to leave the cloud. However, in the case of Virga, the rain falling from the clouds passes through an atmospheric band of dry air. The dry air wants to absorb as much moisture as possible and it gets that moisture from evaporating the rain that is falling. 

Therefore, the rain never reaches the surface of the earth and we classify it as "Virga." 

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you