Anello Answers It! - Virga Explained

What is Virga? Meteorologist Grace Anello is here to answer that for you! Virga is a word often used by Meteorologists but sometimes its not always clear what is means.
Virga is simply rain that evaporates before it ever reaches the ground. Just like with standard precipitation, a cloud in the upper atmosphere becomes saturated and rain begins to leave the cloud. However, in the case of Virga, the rain falling from the clouds passes through an atmospheric band of dry air. The dry air wants to absorb as much moisture as possible and it gets that moisture from evaporating the rain that is falling.
Therefore, the rain never reaches the surface of the earth and we classify it as "Virga."