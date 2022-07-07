Anello Answers It! - Saffir-Simpson Scale and Hurricanes Explained

This week on "Anello Answers It!", WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello breaks down the Saffir-Simpson Scale, used to classify hurricane intensity. Saffir and Simpson, an engineer and a meteorologist, developed the scale in the 1970s that bases a hurricane's category rank on wind speed and storm damage.
Note: Bonnie in the eastern Pacific has been upgraded to a hurricane, which changes the statistics for 2022 thus far.
