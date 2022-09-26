Andy Huynh returns home

Alabama veteran Andy Huynh is back home in Morgan County after being captured for over 100 days by Russian forces while fighting in the war against Ukraine.
Back in April, Andy made the decision to leave his home country and fight in the war on behalf of Ukraine.
Andy understood this decision could be the difference between life and death, but he felt compelled to stand up for innocent lives that were at risk.
Despite all he’s endured, Huynh has zero regrets on leaving, and he says his faith is what got him through.
"I did expect possibly to die," said Huynh.
It’s a bone chilling reality for Huynh. One that came with sacrificing his freedom in hopes that he could help free the citizens of Ukraine.
Huynh was captured on June 9th.
For 104 days, he went without speaking to any friends or family members back home which includes his fiancé Joy Black.
It was during a near death experience in which Huynh could recall missing his soon to be wife.
"When I was being engaged and I was hiding inside a hole, the first thought I remembered was Joy and from what I heard a life or death experience. They say either your life flashes before your eyes or you see the most important person. For me, it was her. I specifically remember seeing her face," he said.
Huynh says he thought about joy a lot. However, thinking about her too much her ruined his mood because he wasn't back home with her.
He says one specific day was the toughest of them all.
"The worst day for me was August 16th because that’s our anniversary and that was the more harder day for me. I was pretty quiet in that day," he said.
But no matter how impossible the days may have gotten for Huynh, he relied on faith and newly found friendships
"Through God, through prayer. There were a couple of times where I did get down and under . Fortunately with all the friends, Alexander helped me with all of that. The other prisoners also helped us through that," Huynh said.
But now, Huynh has returned home, and reuniting with his fiancé gives him a joyous feeling again.
Huynh says although he’s happy to be back he still wants to help out the people of Ukraine and he will figure his next steps throughout the incoming days.
He was clear that he will not be doing so fighting in the battlefield.