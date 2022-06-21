Andrew Sorrell wins Republican nomination for state auditor

Andrew Sorrell has won the Republican nomination for state auditor.
Sorrell received 57.45% of Tuesday's votes and defeated Stan Cooke in the primary runoff election.
Find more results from Tuesday's election here.
