 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew Sorrell wins Republican nomination for state auditor

  • Updated
  • 0
Andrew Sorrell

Andrew Sorrell, GOP nominee for Alabama auditor

Andrew Sorrell has won the Republican nomination for state auditor.

Sorrell received 57.45% of Tuesday's votes and defeated Stan Cooke in the primary runoff election. 

Find more results from Tuesday's election here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you