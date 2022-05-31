Andrew Roden: Alabama's only sumo wrestler

Sometimes all you need is a sign.
For Guntersville's Andrew Roden, it was a sign that launched his journey into sumo. Born and raised in Georgia, the former college wrestler was down in Birmingham with a friend when everything changed.
“In 2020, I saw a sign and got on Google and went down the rabbit hole, and here we are,” he said, “and I plan to win the world championship now in 37 days.”
No, it wasn’t divine intervention. It was a literal sign for the 2022 World Games, and it got Roden interested in watching the games and then, ultimately, interested in putting on the mawashi.
“I started looking up, learning more about sumo. I thought it'd be a very complicated sport to learn, and it’s very simple. The rules are very simple. How matches are won and lost is very simple,” Roden explained. “So, as I started watching some matches and stuff on YouTube, I was like, ‘You know, I’d be pretty good at this.’”
But there was a problem — there aren’t many sumo wrestlers in the state of Alabama. In fact, Roden claims to be the only one. So in order to train and practice, he often traveled out of state — with trips to places like Colorado, where he is currently prepping for Birmingham.
Despite all the obstacles and inexperience, the 34-year-old has found success from the start.
“May of 2020, I started training and went to my first tournament, I think, in September of 2020, went 10-0, beat two defending national champions and sort just took off from there.”
With July 7 — the start of the games — around the corner, Roden’s wild two-year journey is nearing completion.