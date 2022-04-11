An 'off the charts' performance by Muscle Shoals native Cadence Baker on American Idol

Now is your chance to vote for Muscle Shoals native Cadence Baker on American Idol.
Here’s how to vote to keep Muscle Shoals’ Cadence Baker on ‘American Idol’
On Monday Cadence took her talents to Hawaii on Idol as the first performer of the night.
She previously made the top 24.
On Monday Cadence sang "Something's Got a Hold on Me" by Etta James, where she even had the judges enjoying the beat as she sang.
Monday was the second night of performances by the top 24 on American Idol.
Cadence is now counting on as many votes as possible to help keep her in the competition.
"It's always cool to see kids and grand kids of Gary be successful and they all have been successful in their own way," NoiseBlock studio Mixing Engineer Chris Bethea said.
Recently, while competing on American Idol, Cadence released her first single Peter Pan.
You can listen to it here. Peter Pan is out now on all platforms.
Cadence recorded it at NoiseBlock studio in Florence, which was her grandfather Gary Baker's studio before he sold it to the University of North Alabama a few years ago.
Having worked with three generations of the Baker family, Bethea says there's no doubt Cadence is a star.
Regardless of what happens on American Idol, Bethea says her talents will take her far.
"I am hopeful that she makes it as far as possible," Bethea said referring to American Idol.
All of the judges on Idol said they were pleased with Cadence's performance on Monday.
Lionel Richie saying it was off the charts.
You can vote for Cadence now if you're interested in helping her get to the top 20!