'An explosion of Covid': Health officials says Alabama just starting to see post-holiday spike

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, CULLMAN,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE,
AND SCOTTSBORO.

TORNADO WATCH 570 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLOUNT               CHEROKEE            COLBERT
CULLMAN              DEKALB              ETOWAH
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

'An explosion of Covid': Health officials says Alabama just starting to see post-holiday spike

COVID-19 cases surge through Alabama

On Wednesday, Alabama's COVID-19 positive test rate reached the highest it's ever been at 27%, a 5% increase from the day before.

The transmission rates in Colbert and Lawrence counties are higher than the state average at 30.5% and 30.2%, respectively. All but one Alabama county remained in the high transmission category as of Wednesday.

“We’re seeing both the intensity of disease and the absolute number of patients needing care increase, and that’s very, very consistent with what we see now as, frankly, an explosion of Covid," said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Williamson said the current spike in positive Covid-19 cases is just the beginning because of the holidays. The 27% positive rate reported Wednesday is more than double the prior week's 12% rate.

“We’re going to see our positivity rate rise to a level that we probably never imagined before," he said.

Wednesday's test positivity rate wasn't the only thing close to breaking records since the pandemic began.

“We had almost 6,000 new cases (Wednesday)— 5,975 new cases. I think that’s the highest number of cases we’ve ever had in a single day," said Williamson.

Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty said, in November, the Huntsville Hospital Health System had about 40 Covid-19 patients. By Wednesday, that number had almost doubled to 76 patients systemwide, with 18 in intensive care and 12 on a ventilator.

“We are seeing a precipitous spike in the number of cases we’re seeing in the hospital sick enough to be hospitalized," said Doughty.

Williamson said he believes the drastic increase is because of the highly contagious omicron variant.

He said there's still a lot unknown about the omicron variant and the increase in Covid cases across the country.

“The only question is going to be, ‘How long and how high does this surge go?’ and we don’t know that yet," said Williamson.

He told WAAY 31 that he believes the positivity rate is actually higher than 27% because the positive results from at-home COVID tests don't always get reported.

