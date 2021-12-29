'An explosion of Covid': Health officials says Alabama just starting to see post-holiday spike

On Wednesday, Alabama's COVID-19 positive test rate reached the highest it's ever been at 27%, a 5% increase from the day before.
The transmission rates in Colbert and Lawrence counties are higher than the state average at 30.5% and 30.2%, respectively. All but one Alabama county remained in the high transmission category as of Wednesday.
“We’re seeing both the intensity of disease and the absolute number of patients needing care increase, and that’s very, very consistent with what we see now as, frankly, an explosion of Covid," said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association.
Williamson said the current spike in positive Covid-19 cases is just the beginning because of the holidays. The 27% positive rate reported Wednesday is more than double the prior week's 12% rate.
“We’re going to see our positivity rate rise to a level that we probably never imagined before," he said.
Wednesday's test positivity rate wasn't the only thing close to breaking records since the pandemic began.
“We had almost 6,000 new cases (Wednesday)— 5,975 new cases. I think that’s the highest number of cases we’ve ever had in a single day," said Williamson.
Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty said, in November, the Huntsville Hospital Health System had about 40 Covid-19 patients. By Wednesday, that number had almost doubled to 76 patients systemwide, with 18 in intensive care and 12 on a ventilator.
“We are seeing a precipitous spike in the number of cases we’re seeing in the hospital sick enough to be hospitalized," said Doughty.
Williamson said he believes the drastic increase is because of the highly contagious omicron variant.
He said there's still a lot unknown about the omicron variant and the increase in Covid cases across the country.
“The only question is going to be, ‘How long and how high does this surge go?’ and we don’t know that yet," said Williamson.
He told WAAY 31 that he believes the positivity rate is actually higher than 27% because the positive results from at-home COVID tests don't always get reported.